Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In July 2023

The monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series analyzes Champion’s Path in July 2023 with an eye toward sealed product and the Charizard cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $178.15 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $165.27 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.36 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.13 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.46 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.66 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.79 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $2.66 Gardevoir V Full Art 70/73: $1.98 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.89

The two major Charizard cards of this set, Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare and Shiny Charizard V, have slightly dropped this month. They have not undergone enough of a drop for this to be considered notable. The other cards in this set are largely becoming bulk value. As far as the sealed product, let's check-in. The Champion's Path Elite Trainer Box is going for $98.00, the Marnie Premium Collection is set for $64.99, and the Stow-on-Side Special Pin Collection goes for $64.99.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!