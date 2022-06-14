Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $213.33 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $159.77 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.00 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.90 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.84 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.18 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.07 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.03 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.96 Suspicious Food Time Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.61

I believe we're seeing some market correction on Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare, which shot way up in the past few months. Between May 2022 and now, the card has fallen by $30 which is significant. I do not see this becoming a card that you'll be able to regularly find at $150, but the fact that it was approaching $250 seemed too high. The only other major hit of the set, Shiny Charizard V, just dropped a few dollars which is not indicative of either a downward or upward trend. There is next to no movement on any of the other cards, which remain at an all-time low.