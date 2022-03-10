Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $224.24 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $158.83 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $9.31 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.70 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.70 Duraludon V 47/73: $3.85 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.74 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.67 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.66 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.63

Note that Champion's Path doesn't have the Sword & Shield title as part of its name. That's because this is a "special set" which means the Pokémon TCG released it with just products branded to the set's name and no booster boxes. Sets like this tend to drop in value over time and Champion's Path has done just that. Even as sealed product for this set becomes less available, the actual cards within are very affordable. The only cards more valuable than any sealed product of the set are the two Charizard cards and those also happen to be the only ones that often change in value. Since last month, we've seen the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare go a few dollars up while the Shiny Charizard V has dropped by a few. Now remains a good time to purchase singles but certainly not sealed products.