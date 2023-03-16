Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion’s Path in March 2023 notes the two Charizard chase cards remaining high while the other cards stay low.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $190.83 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $178.32 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.10 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.63 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $5.93 Duraludon V 47/73: $4.15 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.12 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.97 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.48 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.96

The price of the individual cards of Champion's Path remains this month how they've been for some time: completely imbalanced. The two chase cards are within the range of $200, while the rest of the set is $10 and under, with most being way under due to the easy pull rates of these packs.

Sealed product of Champion's Path, on the other hand, may be worth an investment. Right now, the Elite Trainer Box is the most expensive item of the set and has a market price of $100.67. The Marnie Premium Collection is also no slouch at $85.50 and will likely go up because of the character's popularity. That being said, for the love of all things good, don't open packs if you buy them. At this point, it's only worth it if you pull one of the two Charizards, so the odds of that happening is low.