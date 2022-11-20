Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $177.55 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $169.46 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.65 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.78 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.19 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $3.84 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.23 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.03 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.70 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.30

It seems that the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare remains the only dynamic card in Champion's Path. The last year of Pokémon TCG Value Watch installments focused on this set saw the card rise seemingly out of nowhere, moving largely against the trend of Rainbow Rares falling in popularity while Alternate Arts rise. Now, this Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is falling down toward the value of the Shiny Charizard V, which seems relatively locked in pace, not even changing a single dollar amount between October 2022 and now. This is not a set worth searching for sealed products of to chase these Charizards.