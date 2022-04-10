Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $101.16 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $91,67 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $83.96 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $55.97 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $48.14 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $43.16 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $42.21 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $35.84 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $29.53 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $25.20 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $23.90 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $23.90 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $22.68 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $21.81 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $18.57

Cards in this set are trending slightly up, but not in a way as alarming as the next set the Pokémon TCG would release, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which has seen the chase cards skyrocket without a reprint of booster boxes. For now, I'd say it'd be a fine time to calmly observe the top three cards, which tend to rise and drop every now and then. This could be a set that continues to fall as time passes, or it could very well stay at this current value due to a strong slate of cards.