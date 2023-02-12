Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in February 2023 notes that this set remains difficult to complete due to high-value chase cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $167.96 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $130.49 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $86.69 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $72.63 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $64.26 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $63.81 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $53.69 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $49.91 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $45.87 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $38.26 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $32.99 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $31.32 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $29.79 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $26.35 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $21.62

The market value of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign has remained mostly the same, with cards either raising or dropping a few dollars in market value. The takeaway is that the chase cards remain high and there are quite a lot of middle-range cards and which makes this set rather difficult to complete.