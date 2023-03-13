Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in March 2023 sees this Calyrex-themed set stay mostly steady while some Full Arts have a shake up.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $168.18 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $131.51 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $84.59 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $67.29 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $60.63 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $57.56 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $50.51 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $47.63 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $44.90 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $34.48 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $30.91 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $28.59 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $26.61 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $26.22 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $21.68

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, the chase card of the set, is retaining value, as are the other high-ranking cards, such as Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art and Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare. Slots 10 – 15 here have had some minor shake-ups, with Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter gaining $5 and Tornadus V Alternate Art losing $5.