Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $36.38 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $10.24 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.71 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.67 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.42 Charizard V 019/189: $7.15 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.00 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $6.70 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.83 Big Parasol Gold Secret Rare 199/189: $4.96

While Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze was largely seen as a Charizard chase, keep in mind that this chase was simply for a VMAX. This means that Darkness Ablaze essentially has no chase card of value, which is why all of the cards are now under $40 and all but two are under $10. This low value makes this set incredibly easy to complete for those outright buying singles when compared to any other Sword & Shield-era set. For all the flack Rebel Clash and Brilliant Stars get, this is a much weaker set.