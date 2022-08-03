Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in August 2022.

Evolving Skies chase card and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $322.26
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $214.17
  3. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $124.55
  4. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $123.10
  5. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $113.41
  6. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $82.62
  7. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $79.51
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $75.05
  9. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $52.01
  10. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $51.59
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $49.84
  12. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $48.60
  13. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $38.28
  14. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $32.06
  15. Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $28.33
  16. Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $26.86
  17. Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $26.41
  18. Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $22.11
  19. Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $18.72
  20. Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $18.02

This month, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies has become more available in stores and yet prices of the individual cards have barely fallen. The most significant drop is the $7 drop on Umbreon V Alternate Art, but the ultimate chase card of the set, Umbreon VMAX Alt Art, as actually gotten more valuable.

