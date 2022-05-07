Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $338.35 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $227.05 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $154.12 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $153.45 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $131.27 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $94.73 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $86.53 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $81.45 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $60.71 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $58.37 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $58.14 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $57.65 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $43.17 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $40.92 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $30.81 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $30.39 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $30.12 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.04 Darkness Energy Gold Secret Rare 236/203: $25.14 Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $24.24

This remains the most dynamic and valuable modern set, full stop. The Pokémon TCG has yet to reprint this set after the scalping crisis last year which has kept the Umbreon VMAX at over $300. We did not have a $6 fall since last month on this card but that isn't an indication of a major drop yet. Outside of this, everything is going up. The second biggest hit, the Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art, is up $60. The other Eeveelution cards are up as well. The Leafeon VMAX Alt is up $30, Sylveon VMAX Alt is up $40, Glaceon VMAX Alt is up $10, and Umbreon V Alt is up $8. This is emphatically not a set that it would make sense buy singles for as of yet.