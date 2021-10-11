Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $238.43 Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $206.12 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $119.95 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $105.13 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $95.23 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $94.86 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $92.27 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $89.20 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $71.19 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $67.82 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $67.63 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $66.85 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $61.95 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $42.31 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $40.94 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $34.94 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $32.62 Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $30.62 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $30.32 Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $30.11

There are some changes here as the set begins to stable out now that almost two months have passed since its release. The major chase card in this Pokémon TCG set Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art has dropped twenty dollars, which is the biggest change here. No other cards have experienced that much of a change in value. Some have dropped in the set's rankings and others have gone higher, with the standard Umbreon VMAX holding onto a value of $30 as a surprising footnote. This is very high for a standard VMAX. I'll continue to monitor this Pokémon TCG set next month!