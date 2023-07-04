Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In July 2023

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes as the ultimate chase card of Fusion Strike, the Gengar VMAX Alt Art, dips in July 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $198.73 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $142.64 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $72.41 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $35.39 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $33.71 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $29.40 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $24.88 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $18.70 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $11.27 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $11.00 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $7.50 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $7.49 Shauna Full Art Trainer Supporter 263/264: $6.91 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $6.88 Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 272/264: $7.55

After seeing it rise above $200 recently, we now see the Gengar VMAX Alternate Art dip $12 this month, which takes it back down below this mark. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art stayed relatively steady, just losing a few dollars of market value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

