Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $165.41 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $164.46 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $81.52 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $46.06 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $38.16 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $34.41 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $28.87 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $25.59 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $16.42 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.68 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $10.94 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.55 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $9.13 Sandaconda V Alternate Art 252/264: $8.14 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $7.84

We are seeing cards in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike begin to rise quite a bit. It's the Alternate Art cards that tend to skyrocket after time. Espeon VMAX Alternate Art and Gengar VMAX Alternate Art are both on the way toward $200, following in the same path as the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Alts that have also gone way up in the past few months.