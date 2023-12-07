Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In December 2023
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in on the falling value of cards from Obsidian Flames in December 2023.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in December 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $61.54
- Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $25.76
- Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $14.32
- Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $13.75
- Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $8.08
- Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $6.94
- Pidgeot ex 164/197: $4.95
- Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $4.75
- Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $4.30
- Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $4.16
We are seeing card values so low in this set that, for the past few months, it has been a common occurrence for the standard ex to show up as more valuable than its rarer, Full Art equivalent. Interest in the Pokémon TCG has died down a bit, with these Illustration Rares not finding a secondary market the way that Alternate Arts did during the Sword & Shield era. That is likely because there are so many of them. This kind of secondary market, without ballooning prices, is a good thing for the completionist for whom we write. For collectors hoping to flip cards, less so.
