Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in October 2024.

Article Summary Explore Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames' top card values as of October 2024.

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare leads with a value of $45.88.

Other Obsidian Flames cards see value increases, except for two.

Gain insights into market trends and collector opportunities in Pokémon TCG.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $45.88 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $18.50 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.37 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $11.63 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.52 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $7.96 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $6.94 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $6.82 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $6.27 Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $5.47

While Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames remains the most affordable set to purchase in singles of the Scarlet & Violet era, the value of almost all the cards above went up a bit this past month. It was only Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197 and Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197 that saw slight drops. Honestly, this set is doomed to remain the Darkness Ablaze of this era, meaning that it's a Charizard-driven set that is largely forgotten due to other, more hyped Charizard-driven sets. That said, I find this to be good for collectors. When investors stay away, card value remains low.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

