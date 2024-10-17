Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Obsidian Flames top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $45.88
  2. Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $18.50
  3. Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.37
  4. Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $11.63
  5. Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.52
  6. Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $7.96
  7. Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $6.94
  8. Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $6.82
  9. Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $6.27
  10. Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $5.47

While Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames remains the most affordable set to purchase in singles of the Scarlet & Violet era, the value of almost all the cards above went up a bit this past month. It was only Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197 and Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197 that saw slight drops. Honestly, this set is doomed to remain the Darkness Ablaze of this era, meaning that it's a Charizard-driven set that is largely forgotten due to other, more hyped Charizard-driven sets. That said, I find this to be good for collectors. When investors stay away, card value remains low.

