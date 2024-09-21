Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in September 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in September 2024.
- Pokémon TCG market insights on Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in September 2024.
- Top valued cards include Tera Charizard ex and Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rares.
- Market trends show little change in value despite initial high expectations for Obsidian Flames.
- Comparison of Obsidian Flames to previous sets like Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze and 151.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in September 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $43.88
- Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $17.27
- Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.13
- Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $10.07
- Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.13
- Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $8.36
- Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $7.27
- Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $5.53
- Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $4.90
- Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.68
There have been very few changes in the market for single cards from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This set was expected to be hot with a Charizard chase card leading it, but like Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze in the Galar era, it instead became an easy-to-complete set with little buzz. This is likely a shared reason for the lack of interest in both of these sets. On the heels of Darkness Ablaze came Champion's Path, a special set with two highly coveted Charizard chase cards. Then, on the heels of Obsidian Flames came 151 with not only a big Charizard chase cards, but chase cards for all the Kanto Starters.
