Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in September 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $43.88 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $17.27 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.13 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $10.07 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.13 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $8.36 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $7.27 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $5.53 Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $4.90 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.68

There have been very few changes in the market for single cards from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This set was expected to be hot with a Charizard chase card leading it, but like Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze in the Galar era, it instead became an easy-to-complete set with little buzz. This is likely a shared reason for the lack of interest in both of these sets. On the heels of Darkness Ablaze came Champion's Path, a special set with two highly coveted Charizard chase cards. Then, on the heels of Obsidian Flames came 151 with not only a big Charizard chase cards, but chase cards for all the Kanto Starters.

