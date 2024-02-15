Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Gen 9-themed cards from Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in February 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $79.23 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $64.43 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $26.25 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $20.08 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $19.22 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $18.03 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $16.52 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $16.39 Squawkabilly ex Special Illustration Rare 264/193: $15.73 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $13.98 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $12.97 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $11.95 Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $11.67 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $10.85 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $10.54

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has dropped a few dollars this month, while Magikarp Illustration Rare has actually increased about the same amount. Aside from that, we are just seeing minor shifts in the set this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

