Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In November 2023
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in November 2023.
Key Points
- The Pokémon TCG market change is examined focusing on the Paldea Evolved set.
- Presents top valued cards from the set with market values sourced from TCGPlayer.
- Highlights the Iono Special Rare, Magikarp Illustration Rare maintaining high value.
- Mentions how Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved fared since its release.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in November 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $84.18
- Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $58.53
- Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $35.82
- Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $28.44
- Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $22.55
- Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $18.16
- Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $17.45
- Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $16.83
- Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $15.95
- Boss's Orders Special Sketch Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $15.80
- Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $15.55
- Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $14.83
- Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $14.14
- Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $13.80
- Water Energy Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $12.64
Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter remains an expensive chase card even as the waifu craze dies down once again, but it has fallen a bit this month. By $11, to be exact. Then, we have the little Magikarp that could. The Magikarp Illustration Rare keeps increasing against all odds, though, jumping another $5 this month.
