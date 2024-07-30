Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In July 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in July 2024.

Article Summary July 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch for Scarlet & Violet's Paldean Fates.

Shiny Charizard ex leads the set in value at $115.30.

Special Illustration Rares dominate top valued Paldean cards list.

Explore the hobby's evolution and market insights with our TCG coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $115.30 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $86.08 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $48.08 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $36.40 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $27.16 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $22.24 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.51 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $13.93 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $13.09 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $12.83 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $12.62 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $11.34 Shiny Entei 112/091: $11.13 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $10.43 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $10.39

Most of the cards in this set have seen a very small drop in value this month. However, the same cannot be said about the chase card of Paldean Fates: Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare. This card gained some value this month, jumping from just over $100 in June to over $115 in July. Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!