Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In January 2023 Is the Radiant Charizard from Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO about to take off? Let's get into our January 2023 Value Watch for this expansion.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022 are doing now in late January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $41.23 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $29.49 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $27.62 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $27.38 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $23.62 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $17.58 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $16.37 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $15.09 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $14.78 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $14.71

Most of the movement in Pokémon GO this past month has been by a dollar up here, a dollar down there. Basic market oscillation. We do see the Radiant Charizard up a few dollars which is notable, as sometimes Charizard cards tend to take off. I do think, though, due to the high pull rate of Radiant Cards and, let's be very honest here, unpopular artwork of this card… that we are unlikely to see it skyrocket. There has been no other notable movement in this small special expansion.