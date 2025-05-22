Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in May 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype around Alternate Arts during the Sword & Shield era, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will make an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market for modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,314.43 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $525.50 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $404.64 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $471.33 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $354.83 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $331.41 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $328.42 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $296.94 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $221.94 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $192.93 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $184.65 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $164.52 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $133.37 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $118.94 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $107.86

This set continues to be the hot topic in the collector community, with some cards increasing in value while others drop. Notably, the chase card, Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare, is down by over $200 but still remains the top-valued chase card of the entire Scarlet & Violet era. Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $25, Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by almost $70, Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $60, and Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $15.

