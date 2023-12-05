Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Dex-ordered, Kanto-themed special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $120.93 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $50.18 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $45.60 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $42.19 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $36.68 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $35.30 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $32.60 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $27.75 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $23.88 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $23.87 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $22.72 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $21.77 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $21.64 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $21.28 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $20.84 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $17.23

This special set's chase card, Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, is up a few dollars this month. It is currently the top chase card of the entire Scarlet & Violet era. Charizard ex Full Art also went up in value, showing that this special set has some bang for its buck, as Full Art cards are generally down in value in most current sets.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

