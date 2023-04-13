Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet in April 2023 sees the singles market react to the first month of this new Paldea-themed set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet base, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $78.79 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $58.63 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $46.25 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $38.14 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $28.69 Gyarados Tera ex Full Art 225/198: $25.38 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $19.92 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $19.80 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $18.31 Arcanine Tera ex Full Art 224/198: $18.04 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $14.92 Great Tusk ex Special Illustration Rare 246/198: $14 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $13.89 Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $12.68 Miraidon ex Full Art 227/198: $12.12

As expected, the market value of these cards are fluctuating immensely during the month following the release of this set. The top cards remained somewhat steady while the rest of the set was all over the place. The Ralts and Kirlia Illustration Rares came out of nowhere, going from not even ranking last month to being some of the top cards in the set this month. Also, both Tera ex Full Arts increased in value as it seems collectors are starting to realize that these are distinct from standard Full Arts.