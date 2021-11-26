Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $124.17 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $19.17 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $18.95 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $14.51 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $9.81 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV048/SV122: $9.61 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $9.33 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $9.19 Shiny Minccino SV093/SV122: $8.61 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $8.71

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $10.40 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $4.65 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $3.72 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $3.06 Alcremie V Full Art 064/072: $3.03

Shining Fates continues a precipitous drop. It was released at the height of the scalping crisis that hit the Pokémon TCG, making it initially scarce. Now, The Pokémon Company has followed through on promises to print the set until it becomes available to all. The chase card of the set, the Shiny Charizard VMAX which at one point went for over $400 USD, now continues to drop, losing another $30 of market value just this month. The only card that has risen this month, albeit by just a few dollars, is the Shiny Galarian Ponyta.