Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In January 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in late January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $213.13 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $44.56 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $40.90 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $39.23 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $37.46 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $30.31 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $22.55 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $18.81 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $17.15 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $16.68 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $13.94 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $13.27 Furisode Girl Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/195: $11.10 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $10.84 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $10.58

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $46.98 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $20.76 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $15.45 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $14.84 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $14.23

Lugia V Alternate Art has dropped by $10 this past month. Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter, which saw a big spike between release and December 2022, has now dropped $6. Unown V Alt Art hasn't dropped very much but has now pulled ahead of Regidrago V, which dropped $7. The Rainbow Rare version of the Lugia VSTAR has risen a bit, while the Gold Secret Rare version has dropped slightly.