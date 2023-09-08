Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In September 2023

The chase card of Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest, Lugia V Alternate Art, is up in value this month but will it continue to grow?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $153.41 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $29.20 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $27.04 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $21.44 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $17.94 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $15.96 Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $15.36 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $12.85 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $12.50 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $12.35 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $10.91 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $9.77 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $8.47 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $8.43 Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $8.24

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $34.93 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.18 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $10.79 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $10.54 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $10.25

The chase card, Lugia V Alternate Art, is up this month but just by $6. All other cards in the top five are down a few dollars. Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare stays unusually high for a simple holo-rare. In the Trainer Gallery, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare is up $4, while the other cards are down.

