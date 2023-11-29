Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield Base Set In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield Base Set observes the cards of this first Galarian expansion in November 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the Sword & Shield base set, which were released in February 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Sword & Shield Base Set top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Sword & Shield Base Set top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter 200/202: $43.70
  2. Snorlax VMAX Rainbow Rare 206/202: $27.52
  3. Marnie Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 208/202: $15.74
  4. Zacian V Gold Secret Rare 211/202: $14.49
  5. Lapras VMAX Rainbow Rare 203/202: $11.63
  6. Snorlax VMAX 142/202: $11.44
  7. Quick Ball Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item 216/202: $10.32
  8. Zamazenta V Gold Secret Rare 211/202: $8.52
  9. Snorlax V Full Art 197/202: $6.92
  10. Stonjourner VMAX Rainbow Rare 205/202: $6.81

This is actually our first time checking in with the cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield base set. The Marnie Full Art Trainer Supporter has long been the biggest card of the set. Looking at its history, this card did see a big jump and fall earlier this year when the interest in female-driven Trainer Supporter cards jumped. That wave is done, though, with Marnie falling back to its pre-peak value.

