Pokémon TCG: Water Blast Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auction lots and listings revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Water Blast theme deck from the Jungle expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Featuring Water-type and Fighting-type creatures, this theme deck contains a presumably intact holofoil copy of Vaporeon among the 60 cards that comprise the deck. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 25th, to place a bid on this knockout of a deck from the Pokémon TCG.

With the likenesses of both Meowth and the aforementioned Vaporeon adorning the front of the theme deck's packaging, Water Blast is an excellent deck to get players to be able to learn the basics of the original Pokémon TCG, the way it was played on playgrounds back when it first came out way back in 1999. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If so, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Water Blast Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are lightly blunted and the wrapping is intact. The overall condition is Excellent.

If you wish to get ahold of this fabulous theme deck from the Pokémon TCG's early days, please kindly take note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 25th, to place a bid on it. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!