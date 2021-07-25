Pokemon Zap! Deck Can Be Yours At Heritage Auctions Today

One of the things that boggle my mind these days is the collectible market around Pokemon. I don't mean the current craze and frenzy that is gripping the world, leading to shortages, fights, and stores outright refusing to sell them for safety concerns. No, I mean the sudden high-class Pokemon collector, the one that is spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on vintage stuff, like this Zap! Deck pack, taking bids on Heritage Auctions today. I remember buying two of these for my brother and me when it was first released, and never in my wildest dreams did I think it would sell for $180, which is what the current bid is at. For those unfamiliar, check it out below.

This Is The Only Pokemon Deck I Ever Purchased

"Pokémon Zap! Theme Deck Sealed Box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999). Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but you don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Zap! Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of psychic and lightning-type Pokémon that are sure to Zap! your competition away. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book, everything you need to start on your journey! Each of these decks is guaranteed to have a base set holographic card inside. From the Rad Dad Collection."

Wild to see this again after all these years. I remember trying desperately to play with this deck with my brother and failing miserably, but the box remains super cool. For more info and to place a bid on this Pokemon deck, go ahead and click here. While you are there, take a spin around and see all of the other TCG games that have cards on auction today, there is some great stuff.