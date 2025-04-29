Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Pac-Man, PowerA, Video Games | Tagged: controller, nintendo switch

PowerA Reveals New Pac-Man Neon Wireless Switch Controller

PowerA has revealed the last wireless controller in their Pac-Man collection with a new neon design that lights up while you play

Article Summary PowerA launches the final Pac-Man wireless controller for Nintendo Switch with neon Lumectra RGB lighting

Controller features hidden Pac-Man designs revealed in four light-up modes for a retro arcade vibe

Includes mappable advanced gaming buttons, motion controls, and a 10-hour rechargeable battery

Completes the Pac-Man x PowerA Collection, joining cases and Xbox controllers for fans and collectors

PowerA has released the last of their special Pac-Man items for the game's 45th Anniversary, with the new Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra. The design of the controller has it looking normal when you're not using it, but when activated, it lights up to show off a retro arcade look with neon lighting. Basically, just a cool look and surprise for players to look at while gaming. We have the finer details from he company below as its out on the market now for $65.

PowerA Pac-Man Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch with Lumectra

Designed for retro gaming collectors and Nintendo Switch players alike, this officially licensed controller celebrates Pac-Man's legacy with nostalgic style and modern performance. With this release, the Pac-Man x PowerA Collection is officially complete—offering fans a full lineup of high-performance, collectible accessories for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The collection includes the Pac-Man Retro Arcade Protection Case for Nintendo Switch, the Special Edition Wireless Controller for Xbox, and now, the Neon Arcade Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. With signature Lumectra Ghost RGB LED lighting, a hidden Pac-Man design, and premium features for today's players, the Neon Arcade Edition is the third and final product in the collectible lineup.

Lumectra Ghost RGB LED Lighting: PowerA's Lumectra technology reveals a hidden Pac-Man design in four vibrant lighting modes, glowing with classic arcade style.

PowerA's Lumectra technology reveals a hidden Pac-Man design in four vibrant lighting modes, glowing with classic arcade style. Advanced Gaming Buttons: Two mappable buttons let users customize controls on-the-fly mid-game without interruptions.

Two mappable buttons let users customize controls on-the-fly mid-game without interruptions. Rechargeable Battery – Up to 10 hours of wireless gameplay per charge, with a 10 ft. USB-C® cable included, for seamless play and recharging.

Up to 10 hours of wireless gameplay per charge, with a 10 ft. USB-C® cable included, for seamless play and recharging. Wireless + Motion Controls – Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED Model, and Switch Lite, with responsive motion controls for intuitive steering, aiming, and more.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED Model, and Switch Lite, with responsive motion controls for intuitive steering, aiming, and more. Comfortable Ergonomics – A familiar, textured grip and analog sticks for comfortable, precise control across long play sessions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!