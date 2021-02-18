Preparing For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto – Quick Catch Method

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto is coming this Saturday, February 20th so it's time to prepare! With this guide, trainers can learn the Quick Catch Method to maximize the amount of Pokémon caught during the event.

First, let's define the Quick Catch Method. It is a means of catching Pokémon that allows you to skip the catch animation and the reward pop-up. This turns a 10+ second experience into a two-second-long blip. While saving a handful of seconds seems unimportant, think of the amount of Pokémon you'll encounter during this 12-hour event. Those spare seconds add up. Here's how you do it:

When you enter into the catch screen, give the Pokémon you're catching your berry of choice (or no berry) and select your ball. You'll need two hands for this next part. With one hand, touch the berry option, holding it down… and sliding it slightly to the right, toward the Pokéball. I use my thumb. If you've opened up the berry menu, you've tapped instead of sliding. You want a gentle slide, and then hold it there, as if you're holding the button itself slightly to the side.

With your other hand, while still holding the berry button on the side gently, throw the ball.

You'll notice that there's something unusual toward the top of the screen. The "Run" option is still there. As soon as the ball hits the Pokémon, you can click "run." You will be returned to the standard map.

Check your Pokémon storage: if that ball was going to catch the Pokémon, it will be there, as your most recent catch. If it's not there, click it on the map, Quick Catch again, and it'll still be quicker than waiting for the animation.

Essentially, this method exploits a glitch in Pokémon GO that makes the "run" button fail to disappear.

Now, please note that the Quick Catch method isn't for every encounter, though. This is for spawns that you're catching en masse in the wild. If there's a Shiny Pokémon or a spawn you want to make absolutely sure you catch, wait out the animation. It's not worth risking the chance that it'll run to save the time if it's a Pokémon you want to add to your team.

For an event like this where you have the potential to encounter hundreds and hundreds and more of Pokémon throughout the day, this is a helpful method that will cut a lot of the waiting out. Best of luck, fellow trainers. I'll be playing the day right there with you.