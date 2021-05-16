Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.

Above, you can see the Glaceon V, the Jolteon V, and the Umbreon VMAX. Now, remember, this Eevee Heroes set is expected to have Full Art versions of Eevee's evolutions as well as more alternate arts than any previous set. So far, we've only seen one officially announced alternate art, but that one (which features Espeon VMAX) will actually be a promo rather than a card that can be pulled in the set proper.

There's actually an Umbreon card going around on social media that some believed was the Alternate Art Umbreon from the set. The card, which can be viewed here, is indeed not confirmed to be part of the set and is credited to a fan artist. Sad, as it would easily become one of the set's major chase cards. What is certain, though, is that this is going to be a very art-centric set that is going to increase the intense wave of Pokémon TCG interest.

