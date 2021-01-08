Project Winter Will Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Other Ocean Interactive revealed they will be releasing Project Winter for Xbox consoles, as well as bringing the game to Xbox Game Pass. The survival suspicion game set in the cold winter has been doing well on PC, and now they are looking to bring that over to console as the game will drop on January 26th both to own and to play on the pass system. You can check out more about it below including a trailer of how it will play on Xbox.

Project Winter is a pioneer in the massively popular social deception game genre combining familiar game mechanics such as crafting and resource gathering with hidden-role gameplay for an intriguing and challenging experience. New Xbox players will have access to the same features as PC players in their quest for survival and escape; including text chat, emotes and proximity voice channels. No matter what platform they're playing on, the icy and unforgiving wilderness of Project Winter provides a challenge filled with sabotage, betrayal and starving grizzly bears.

Cut off from all external communications, surrounded by icy tundra, and covered in a thick blanket of paranoia and suspicion, the eight-person multiplayer game strands players in the freezing wilderness where they must work together to escape the approaching blizzard as well as the deathly intentions of fellow team members. The survivors must battle against the freezing elements as well as the traitors in their midst who will deceive, sabotage, and even commit murder to thwart their teammates' efforts to escape. For the players that encounter wild animals or murderous teammates on their travels, there's a variety of weapons they can use to gain the upper hand and cling desperately to any chance of survival.

"We are excited that Project Winter will launch with crossplay so that Xbox and Windows 10 players will be able to join the community of over one million survivors who've been uncovering traitors, backstabbing their teammates, and battling the elements since the game's launch," said Other Ocean's Product Director, Ryan Hale. "Project Winter's innovative proximity-based voice chat encourages players to stick together and work in groups to survive. Solo players that wander off run the risk of having their desperate cries for help rendered useless when running into trouble."