PUBG: Battlegrounds Adds Bluebomb Rush Mode In Latest Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds is getting a new update next week that will add a new mode to the game and change up how repair kits work.

Krafton Inc. has released new details to the next update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, as it will be getting the new Bluebomb Rush Mode. The update will be adding a bunch of content to the game, such as the aforementioned mode, as well as a new Reputation System for players to reward teammates with, a bunch of new Tactical Gear balance tweaks which come from player feedback, some new skins added to the mix, and more. Plus, as you can read from the lengthy dev letter below, they have made changes to the Repair Kit. You can read that and check out the video below, and find more patch notes on their website, as Update 24.2 will be released on July 12th on PC and July 20th for consoles.

"Throughout the years, PUBG: Battlegrounds has continuously evolved, seeking to introduce diverse gameplay experiences beyond what has become the standard. Our goal has always been to ensure that all players, regardless of skill level, can feel like they're meaningfully contributing to their teams. As part of this mission, we introduced the Tactical Gear system. This unique addition allows players to strategize and adapt their approach based on different situations and equipment types, enabling each team member to also take on fresh roles. Tactical Gear has received positive feedback since its launch, but we observed instances where players had to sacrifice their primary weapon slots to make room for Tactical Gear, leading to challenges in combat. Balance issues also emerged with certain gear like the Spotter Scope and Tactical Pack. To address these issues, we made several balance adjustments and introduced a renewed Tactical Gear system in Update 24.1. Our intention was to underscore the strategic aspects of the game and offer players more options to personalize their playstyle, enhancing the diversity of gameplay."

"However, we've been receiving substantial feedback post the 24.1 Update, suggesting certain Tactical Gear was excessively potent. We first wish to clarify that we approach any balance adjustment with a comprehensive analysis of community feedback and gameplay metrics across all maps and modes (solo/duo/squad). This process also applies to Tactical Gear. For instance, while certain gear was more favored in smaller maps/solo players, it was less popular in larger maps/team play. The Blue Chip Detector was one such Tactical Gear. According to our internal data, it was particularly popular in smaller maps and solo modes. Though it ranked lowest in terms of win rates across all Tactical Gear, it provided a significant advantage during early combats by making enemy location easier. This ease of locating enemies, especially among seasoned players who rely on sound play and world terrain for positional awareness, was seen as diminishing the tension of the game and causing stress, as it exposed their locations easily."

"We had initially planned to monitor the status of Tactical Gear post the PUBG: Battlegrounds 24.1 Update to gather more precise metrics, but the feedback and the actual in-game usage data led us to conclude that the stress caused by the Blue Chip Detector was significant. Consequently, we've decided to remove the Blue Chip Detector in this update. With regards to the EMT Gear, we recognized that it was over-adjusted in the 24.1 Update, as we previously determined this gear had overly potent features, such as self-heal boost effects and reduced time for teammate healing/revival. Therefore, we have carried out minor enhancements. Lastly, the All-In-One Repair Kit has proven its worth as a valuable tool, enabling players to repair crucial equipment in various situations. Our metrics show it as one of the most effective Tactical Gear, recording the highest win rate among all. Thus, we've decided to reduce its usage limit in this update."

