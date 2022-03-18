Quijote: Quest For Glory Will Come To Early Access At End Of March

Cubus Games revealed this week they will be releasing their next game, Quijote: Quest For Glory, onto Steam's Early Access this month. In case you haven't checked it out, this is a tactical card strategy game based on the works of Miguel de Cervantes. You will take on the iconic lead role of Don Quixote as you will take on his heroic journey and interact with some of the biggest chapters of the novel. The plot revolves around this noble and powerful knight as he roams through the countryside in search of eternal fame and glory. This is a cool and interesting take on the classic 17th-Century novel, as they bring the character and his world to life in an interesting way. You can read up more about it below and check out the trailer as it will come to Early Access on March 31st.

Quijote: Quest For Glory is a journey through the most significant episodes of the work of Cervantes. The plot revolves around the adventures of Don Quixote's point of view: as a brave and powerful knight in search of eternal fame and glory. This is an interactive tactical card game which takes you on an adventure. The artistic features of the title and game mechanics will captivate the player from the very first moment. Quijote: Quest For Glory was created based on appreciation of the literary work which has influenced most outstanding titles in the fantasy and adventure genre and about how feeling misunderstood or out of place can alter our perception of the world. The game takes advantage of the educational aspects of the novel to make Cervantes' work known among young people across the world. For the first time, we will see the universe of Don Quixote (and himself) with the epic and greatness that the ingenious hidalgo perceived.