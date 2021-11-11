Rainbow Six Extraction Is Set To Launch January 20th

Ubisoft announced today that Rainbow Six Extraction will officially be launching on January 20th, and with it will come a Buddy Pass. The developers revealed that every copy of the game will come with a cross-play Buddy Pass system, with will allow friends play for free along with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression. What's more, it will work across multiple platforms for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, both current and next-gen, as well as on PC with Stadia and through the Ubisoft Store. They're also offering the system on subscription to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Essentially, they want everyone to play this game and get the most out of it as a team. You can see more about it below in the latest trailer.

Starting today, players can pre-order the Standard Edition for the new lower price of $39.99 and enjoy Rainbow Six Extraction's many features, including: a deep Operator progression system, four distinct difficulty settings, 12 all-new and unpredictable maps (roughly three times the size of previous Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege maps) across four dynamic regions, over 60 weapons, legacy Rainbow Six Siege tech and 15 exclusive REACT tech, and free post-launch support including a weekly endgame challenge mode. Each edition of Extraction will unlock two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing players to invite their friends to play with them for free for up to 14 days across most platforms.* During the two weeks, any progression their squad members earn will transfer over when they purchase the full game. All pre-orders will also unlock the Orbital Decay Cosmetic Bundle in Extraction. The Deluxe Edition, which includes everything from the Standard Edition alongside three bonus packs, is also available to pre-order for $49.99. Everyone who plays both Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction will receive the United Front bundle, which contains four exclusive gearsets, split between both games, and will instantly unlock Extraction's entire roster of 18 operators in Siege.