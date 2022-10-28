Rainbow Six Extraction Launches New Crisis Event: After Effect

Ubisoft has launched a new terrifying Crisis Event into Rainbow Six Extraction this week as players dive into After Effect. This content will essentially bring about a conclusion to all of the previous Crisis Events in a brand new limited-time story, which will also add a ton of new content to the game as well as a new enemy to contend with. Plus, some new REACT technology at your disposal, new cosmetics, and other additions to keep you on your toes within the game. As well as a series of challenges for Operators to uncover, all revolving around the new deadly Amber Sprawl that has swarmed the containment zones. You can read more about it below from the devs and watch the trailer, as this will be running in the game until November 17th.

"In Rainbow Six Extraction: After Effect, Operators must search for the invaluable Parasite Nucleus, carry it, and wield its power; or escort and protect the carrier against incoming threats – including the Amber Sprawl. The Nucleus' Death Marker is a powerful ability that the carrier can use against enemies and Parasite structures. It will allow their squad mates to instantly obliterate marked enemies through any damage source that hits them afterwards, so players must wield this powerful ability strategically."

"The Operator carrying the Nucleus will start experiencing blinding exposure, which will impair their vision. The exposure levels increase over time until the carrier drops the Nucleus or reaches 100% exposure level. Their speed and mobility are greatly reduced while holding the Nucleus and they are unable to fend off threats unless they use the new REACT tech, Repulsion Harness, which is the only tool available to them as a carrier. Enemies will primarily target the Nucleus carrier, so squad members must work together to protect them. Players can take turns carrying the Nucleus and work together to secure the route out of the containment zones."

"The new Amber Sprawl, like regular Sprawl, will be present in all sub-maps, slowing down and causing damage to players who walk over it – this dangerous and deadly iteration must be destroyed by players to not hinder their gameplay. With After Effect, players can discover exciting new content:

New Protean Finka enemy

New REACT Tech: Repulsion Harness

New Universal Headgear, Uniform, Charm, Weapon Skin

Five Crisis Studies

Five Themed Charms for players to keep

Extra XP towards Milestone Progression"