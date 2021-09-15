Rapper Lil Yachty Joins Pokémon's 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Pokémon Company has announced that international superstar rapper Lil Yachty will be joining the Pokémon 25: The Album. This collection of music celebrates the franchise's 25th-anniversary celebration. Previous songs that have been announced and released include Post Malone's "Only Wanna Be with You (Pokémon 25 Version)" which is a cover of Hootie and the Blowfish's '90s song, Katy Perry's "Electric," Vince Staples' "Got 'Em," Cyn's "Wonderful," Mabel's "Take It Home," and Louane's "Game Girl." Now, it has been announced that in addition to Lil Yachty, the compilation will include tracks by J Balvin, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Yaffle, Tierra Whack, and ZHU.

Lil Yachty spoke on his collaboration with Pokémon:

"I've always been a huge Pokémon fan, and I jumped at the opportunity to be on the album. I love the record I did for it, called 'Believing,' and I hope it inspires my fans to chase their dreams."

Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokémon Company International, added:

"P25 Music has been an incredible journey in which we've been able to collaborate with so many amazing musicians to help us celebrate [25 years.] As we count down to the launch of Pokémon 25: The Album and the culmination of this yearlong adventure, we're looking forward to Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, and Jax Jones joining the party and adding their own unique sounds and fresh takes on Pokémon-inspired songs to this celebratory compilation."

Information on pre-orders can be found here. The tracklist for the album includes:

Katy Perry—Electric Jax Jones—Phases (with Sinead Harnett) Mabel—Take It Home Lil Yachty—Believing J Balvin—Ten Cuidado Cyn—Wonderful Vince Staples—Got 'Em Louane—Game Girl Tierra Whack—Art Show Post Malone—Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version) Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)* Mabel—Take It Home (ZHU Remix)* Cyn—Wonderful (ZHU Remix)* Vince Staples—Got 'Em (ZHU Remix)*