Ravensburger Has Released The Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game

Ravensburger has revealed today that the highly anticipated Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game has been released. Ever since the game was announced back in February, it's slowly been growing a life of its own online through Taco Bell enthusiasts. And why not? Considering how obsessed that fandom can be at times, especially the gaming side who love everything the company does with Xbox, it's no wonder they'd freak out about having a game based on the fast-food chain. The game is now available at Target for $17 for those looking to get it and will be available via Amazon and other retailers on August 1st. You can read mroe about the game here.

Your crew is struck with undeniable cravings! Get their order and make a Taco Bell run in this casual, funny, family-friendly card game! On your turn, you'll decide whether to use your meal cards to feed a crew member or make a Taco Bell run to collect menu items, sauce cards with special abilities, and action cards. Feed Drive Thru Divas, Supreme Superfans, and Happy Hour Heroes—each with a different order—to collect points. Satisfy their specific craving to earn a crave chip, worth a surprise number of points at the end of the game. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins! In Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, players make Taco Bell runs to gather crunchy tacos, bean burritos, Freezes, and other menu items to feed their Crew: Supreme Superfans, Happier Hour Heroes, Drive Thru Divas, and more. Players who satisfy their Crews' specific cravings earn crave chips, chip-shaped tokens worth a surprise number of extra points at the end of the game. Sauce cards give players special abilities.