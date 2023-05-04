Ravensburger Reveals New Star Wars Villainous Game As part of the May The 4th celebrations, Ravensburger has revealed a new Star Wars Villainous game, Scum and Villainy.

Ravensburger has a brand new board game reveal for the informal Star Wars holiday, May The 4th, as they unveiled Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy. The game builds on the already successful Villainous property the company has been running with Disney and Marvel characters, and is an official addition to the Star Wars side of things after they released the award-winning Power of the Dark Side version to introduce this world and its characters to the series. The series already includes Darth Vader, Moff Gideon, Asajj Vent ress, General Grievous, and Kylo Ren. This new addition will add three more characters to the mix, with one of them being Boba Fett (as you can see from the cover) and two others yet to be revealed. The game will be released this August, but you can pre-order it for $30 on Amazon right now.

"In Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy​, players will choose to play with one of three iconic villains from the Star Wars galaxy, i​ncluding Boba Fett. Depending on their Villain's unique power, players will use their Villain's "Ambition" to perform actions that power effects based on the Villain's use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck. The game also incorporates Villain-specific missions and rules for iconic ships and transports from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy. Additional gameplay details, including the game's two other playable Villains, will be revealed this June alongside the game's pre-order."

"As we near 4 million Villainous games sold worldwide, we are excited to expand the Star Wars Villainous ​galaxy​ with Boba Fett, the most highly requested villain in the galaxy," says Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Director of Ravensburger. "But Boba Fett isn't the only beloved bad guy for hire in 'Scum and Villainy,' as we'll reveal two more notorious ​Star Wars​ characters that fans are sure to recognize."