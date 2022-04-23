Rawmen Announces Open Beta Coming To PC This Summer

Wield a radical culinary arsenal and taste the savory mayhem. Wack others with mackerel, destroy em' with dumplings, set up a soup spitting goose, or summon a sausage shooting minigun – these are only a few possibilities with Rawmen's diverse menu of weapons. Order up some fast food in Quickplay or jump into a Rawmen Tournament with a team of four taste buds (or random players) to compete against a melange of others for a Grand Prize. If your team comes out on top you can vote to split the prize equally…or choose to turn friends into foes in a final Sudden Death round that decides who gets the whole hog.

Choose your fixings with a wide variety of lookin' balls, tattoos, ladles, oven mitts and more. Rawmen's expanding cosmetics collection means an almost incalculable combo of character looks and boundless opportunities to express yourself. Be glam, be goth, wear rainbows, wear (almost) nothing, carry the basics or carry ferrets…but whatever's your favorite flavor, we have something that'll let you serve looks. The game adds a chaotic splash of secret sauce to familiar game modes.