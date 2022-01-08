Razer Revealed Several At-Home Items During CES 2022

During CES 2022, Razer unveiled a number of new items that specifically pertained more to gaming at home than accessories. The two big items from the list of reveals are the Zephjyr Pro, which it looks like will be a major seller with COVID-19's Omicron variant going around, and the Project Sophia which looks amazing as a true gaming desk with built-in content inside the desk. The company has a lot of awesome products on the way that are designed to make at-home living better as well with the reveal of the Smart Home App, which will work as a lot of other apps that do things like control the sound and lighting remotely, as well as other items you program into it. We have a rundown of some of the items we didn't previously cover from CES 2022 here.

Razer Smart Home App: To address the issue of users having to juggle between multiple applications to manage all their smart home devices, Razer introduced the Razer Smart Home App – a simple, yet powerful tool that puts complete, unified control into the user's hands. The Razer Smart Home App streamlines the setup and customization process by creating a single smart home ecosystem, giving users the ability to control and sync all their smart home devices from one simple convenient interface. Expected to launch in the first half of 2022.

Razer Zephyr Pro: Following the massive success of the Razer Zephyr, Razer is releasing the Zephyr Pro, which now adds voice amplification to the feature list. Razer's patent-pending voice amplification technology ensures one's speech isn't muffled even when masked up, allowing the wearer to communicate more seamlessly.

All-New Razer Blade Gaming Laptops: The new Razer Blade gaming laptop models include the Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade 17. The world's fastest laptops for gamers and creators are equipped with the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, making the new Blades better than ever, now shipping with Windows 11. All-new Razer Blade gaming laptops now also include groundbreaking DDR5 memory, providing blistering clock speeds up to 4800MHz, an increase in frequency by up to 50% compared to the previous generation.

Project Sophia: Project Sophia is the world's first true gaming desk concept and Razer's vision for the future of gaming and home computing. With a highly adaptable, modular design allowing users to quickly reconfigure their workspace for the tasks at hand – be that churning through emails and Word docs for work, blasting through enemies on their way to the objective when gaming, or tearing it up on Twitch with their squad whilst streaming to their viewers, Project Sophia provides a seamless solution to all of these challenges.

Enki Pro Hypersense: Enki Pro HyperSense, an advanced gaming chair incorporating high-fidelity haptics, allows users to experience a new dimension of immersion in gaming. Based on the popular Enki Pro chair design, the Enki Pro HyperSense features a haptic feedback unit developed with D-BOX, to give the most authentic, lifelike feedback when gaming, and also integrates a Chroma RGB headrest that allows users to personalize their chair when in use.