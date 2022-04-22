Red Bull Announces New Gaming Series Called Other Worlds

Red Bull announced they will be launching a brand new gaming series next week on YouTube called Other Worlds with GrandPOOBear. As you may have guessed from the name of the show, it will be hosted by speedrunner and RB gamer GrendPOOBear, who will be chatting about some of the lesser-known competitive games out there in the land of speedrunning and esports along with a cast of friends who are well versed in the same subject. We have the details of the show below but the shorthand is they're currently booked for nine episodes with the first one starting this coming Tuesday. This new show is part of a greater launch of content that Red Bull has put together, which will launch throughout the rest of 2022.

Hosted by Red Bull gaming athlete and well-known speedrunner David "GrandPOOBear" Hunt, the nine-episode series highlights less popularized and unconventional competitive gaming, and the passionate gamers that continue to fuel their respective spaces. Episode one, which spotlights the emergence of the "Hades" speedrunning scene and one of the most wholesome communities in all of gaming, will premiere Tuesday, April 26th at 9 a.m. PT on the official Red Bull Gaming YouTube Channel, with additional episodes uncovering new game titles launching monthly.

Just a few games get the vast majority of esports coverage, but there are countless gaming scenes fans rarely hear about. In Other Worlds hosted be GrandPOOBear, viewers will get a deep dive into unconventionally competitive gaming scenes and uncover the incredible communities that drive gaming at every level. GrandPOOBear will meet the people and players in the scene, learn how the communities formed and finally take a whack at learning the meta that drives the competition for each game.