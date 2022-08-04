Red Bull Home Ground Returns To Manchester In December

Red Bull announced the return of the Red Bull Home Ground Valorant tournament as the 2022 event will return to Manchester, England. The tournament will run from December 9th-11th at the Victoria Warehouse as players in the EMEA section of the world will be able to compete for a yet-to-be-announced prize pool in one of the biggest off-season events in the region. Those looking to take part in it will have to sign up here for open qualifiers, and there will also be closed Turkish qualifiers held. You can read more about the event below.

The tournament will bring eight teams from across the globe to battle it out, including a star-studded international lineup of the best Valorant teams, and two qualifier spots for teams to earn a once-in-a-lifetime chance to test their mettle on the global stage. The event will take place in a venue steeped in recent live event history as Red Bull Home Ground comes to the heartbeat of the Manchester music scene, 'Victoria Warehouse'. It will feature a futuristic neon underground aesthetic, a live audience to create a truly immersive atmosphere, and brought to life for digital audiences across the globe and in several languages on Twitch and YouTube.

In the best-of-five matches, both teams pick a "home ground" to play on for the opening two maps. Rewarding tactical awareness, map knowledge and wider map usage, if a team wins both opening "home" and "away" matches, they automatically win the tie, while a stalemate will default the tie to the traditional best of format. For the first time, teams from North America are set to make their debut as they join the Home-and-Away fray to pit themselves against EMEA's best teams. With the promise of truly exciting trans-Atlantic matchups, Red Bull Home Ground will see EMEA vs NA rivalries reignited again after September's Valorant Champions 2022 in Istanbul. Already lining up to be one of the most exciting global showdowns in esports this year, the Manchester competition will provide EMEA and NA teams one last opportunity in 2022 to settle their scores.