Red Bull Solo Q Will Hold National Open Qualifiers On July 25th

The Red Bull Solo Q has returned for another round of League Of Legends 1-v-1 competition, as they are about to launch a new tournament. Organizers will be holding the 2nd National Open Qualifiers as they will start on July 25th, looking for the best of the best to fight in a new tournament. The goal of this is to test amateur players in North America against one another to crown a winner of what is one of the most enduring LoL battles you'll see as players have no one else to rely on but themselves to take home tit championship. The qualifiers will help find an ultimate victor who will earn a chance to compete at the global tournament later this year. We got more details on the tournament below, and if you're looking to sign up yourself to go compete, you can do so at the link above.

Red Bull Solo Q allows fans to make their mark by bringing LoL players to new heights! In a world where LoL is traditionally played in a 5v5 team setting, Red Bull Solo Q will settle the score and showcase individual skill with a 1v1 gameplay format. Amateurs face-off in the top lane of Summoner's Rift and can claim victory by drawing 'First Blood' against opponents, destroying the opposing player's outer turret or achieving a 100-minion creep score first. Red Bull Solo Q 2021 will build on last year's success, which attracted over 80,000 signups and national and international champions crowned around the world. Alongside the 2021 competition will be special appearances from some of the biggest stars in League of Legends, including Alberto "Crumbz" Rengifo, Nicki Taylor and BunnyFuFuu. These personalities will be part of exclusive Red Bull Solo Q content, events and tournaments throughout the competition series this year.