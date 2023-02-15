Regirock Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Regirock Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will show Trainers how many it takes to defeat this tanky Legendary Titan of Hoenn.

Tapu Lele is out, and the Rock-type Legendary Titan of Hoenn is in: Regirock. How many Trainers will be needed? Can it be Shiny? Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will answer all those questions and more while helping you assemble a team to take down Regirock in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regirock counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Power Whip

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Breloom: Counter, Grass Knot

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regirock is unusually tanky. Four trainers will be the minimum number to beat Regirock, but if you cannot guarantee the top Pokémon and moves, my advice would be to enter with five or more trainers. Be sure to power up your counters and suit them with the best movesets.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!