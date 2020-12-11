Regirock, Registeel, & Regice Return To Pokémon GO For Raid Weekends

The Pokémon GO community was largely disappointed when Kyurem was announced as the raid boss for the full month of December 2020. However, when covering the news, we wrote: "Here's what I think is going to happen. Last December, there were multiple raid events besides the main Tier Five of the month. It is very likely that, while Kyurem will remain the Legendary Raid Boss, there will be other featured raid events. The Holiday events are the most anticipated in-game events every year outside of the Halloween festivities, so I like to think that the best way to approach something like this for long-time players is to hope for the best. Niantic generally follows through with enjoyable events, so it may make sense to hold out hope for some more news to come." Now, that has come to fruition pretty much exactly as predicted. Regice, Registeel, and Regirock, the Legendaries known as the Titans of Hoenn, are returning to Pokémon GO for special raid weekends this holiday season.

Niantic took to the official Pokémon GO blog to announce the upcoming arrival of the Legendary Titans:

Regirock will be appearing in raids from Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Registeel will be appearing in raids from Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Regice will be appearing in raids from Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Please note that Kyurem will still be appearing in five-star raids during these weekends.

Another thing that trainers should note is the short time that these Pokémon are in raids. Raid Weekends usually last from Friday through Monday, but the Regis will get a little less than two days each. While this isn't exactly a spicy choice from Niantic, they're at least three Shiny-capable Pokémon that will add some much-needed diversity to this current raid rotation.