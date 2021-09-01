Renegade Game Studios Announces The Transformers Roleplaying Game

Renegade Game Studios revealed the final IP they're doing a tabletop RPG with this week as we're getting the Transformers Roleplaying Game. Much like the announcements for the Power Rangers and G.I. Joe this week, the company is releasing a Core Rulebook in which you will be able to play as your favorite Autobots from the TV series and the comics against the Decepticons in an effort to save Earth and the humans from their terror. As with the other two games, they're also releasing a set of dice and a specialized dice bag with the Autobots logo on the front. (We can only hope they're also making Decepticon versions as well.) Of the three games that have been announced, this one actually has a release window as you can pre-order the items now for a March 2022 release. With any luck, that means the other two will be released areound the same time, if not sooner. We have more info about the items below.

In the Transformers Roleplaying game, create your own Autobot character and wage your battle to destroy the evil forces of the Decepticons! Whether defending Earth against Megatron's plans of attack, searching for elusive stores of Energon, or protecting innocent humans and Cybertronians alike, your game is only limited by the stories you create! This book contains everything you need to create your own Transformers robot character and play the game – just add dice, some friends, and your imagination. Complete rules for players and Game Masters focused on fun storytelling and epic combat.

Character creation tools, weapons, equipment, vehicles, and villain dossiers.

Combat and exploration information, details of secret bases and special equipment, and tools to get your campaign started.

An introductory adventure for 1st-level characters that is ready to play with your new character.

Keep your dice and other gaming accessories at hand in this premium quality Transformers Roleplaying Game dice bag! A sleek rendition of the classic Autobots symbol is featured on this dice bag, perfect for use while playing the Transformers Roleplaying Game! Featuring high quality construction with soft fabric exterior and protective liner, along with a locking drawstring clasp, your dice will be safe and secure. Measures 6.25 in x 8.5 in.