Renegade Game Studios Reveals New Power Rangers Expansions

Today, via Twitch stream, Renegade Game Studios revealed an all-new set of expansions for their board game Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid. This new release, which includes an expansion proper as well as a new villain pack, will be funded via Kickstarter, which will go up on May 12th.

The new villain pack, dubbed Villain Pack #2, features key members of the Machine Empire, the nemeses of the Zeo Team of Rangers. Very notably, King Mondo looks fantastic as we saw him on the stream, but all of their sculpts look exquisite.

However, the flood of villains doesn't stop there! The main expansion pack to be funded by Renegade's Kickstarter campaign, Rise of the Psycho Rangers, features the Psycho Rangers as the main adversaries to the In Space team of Power Rangers. Of course, that also means that Team In Space also features in this full expansion!

In addition to these expansion sets for Heroes of the Grid, Renegade Game Studios is planning to release a storage box for the many, many cards that players will accumulate as they collect more Power Rangers expansions.

We happen to love the overall design of this storage box. All of the wonderful art on the box and dividers looks quite splendid. But then, we also get a huge sense of nostalgia for the 1990's and early 2000's from all of these wonderful Power Rangers miniatures. If you want to purchase the existing line for this game, you can find it on Renegade's website, here. What do you think of this release? Are you looking forward to more Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid content? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!